Prince William & Kate Middleton Will 'Avoid' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle During Trip To UK

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t looking for any trouble!

As you may know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a trip to UK this month — and according to royal expert Christopher Andersen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may not be down for a reunion! While speaking with US Weekly on Wednesday, he says the trip is going to be a big game of “royal hide and seek”:

“It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Megan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek.”

William and Kate are with Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland now, but they’re due to return home on September 8 while Harry and Meghan are still in town. And Andersen believes this will make for some tension between the estranged royals.

As you know, Her Majesty relocated to Windsor Castle earlier this year — a short 10-minute walk from where William and Kate currently reside in Adelaide Cottage. And although the Sussexes currently live in the US, they’ve kept Frogmore Cottage as their home away from home — meaning there’ll be very little space between them and the Cambridges:

“Right now, the Cambridges have gone to Balmoral [Castle] … and Charles and Camilla are there. They’re out of the way during the first part of the Sussexes trip to Britain, but on [September 8], the Sussexes return to Britain from Germany. They’re going to be, literally, a brief stroll each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school.”

Christopher references the royal family’s probable nervousness about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir — the exact memoir which very well may be delayed because of too many “truth bombs”:

“It’s gonna have all the markings of an old fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other. They don’t wanna see each other because everybody’s worried about the [upcoming memoir]. Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells.”

Andersen claims the royals are pretty shaken over what the Duke of Sussex’s book might say — and it’s not necessarily over any “bombshells”. He believes “almost anything” the 37-year-old could reveal would cause disruption between the royal family:

“I would imagine almost anything is gonna disturb them. I don’t think they wanna talk to ’em until they’ve seen it.”

If this is the case, they might not want to talk even after they’ve seen it — as it’s been rumored while writing the no-holds-back memoir Harry is completely out for “revenge”!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this going to be a big game of “royal hide and seek”? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

