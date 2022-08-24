Prince Harry’s Memoir Might Be Pushed To Next Year Over Concerns The 'Truth Bombs' Are Too Big!

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir may not be hitting the shelves as soon as we’ve all been hoping!

The royal’s explosive new book was supposed to hit shelves for the holidays. It was slated to be released around the time of Michelle Obama’s upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, which will be available on November 15. A Brit vs. an American battling it out for the #1 release?! Gotta love it!

But… the former FLOTUS might not have to worry about competition anymore! According to publishing sources via Page Six on Wednesday, things might not be moving along as planned — because of all the “truth bombs” in Harry’s book!! Ha!

According to one source in the know, “things are up in the air” for the exact publication date. Industry chatter has been heating up recently, too, since the father-of-two’s book isn’t available on Amazon or anywhere else for pre-order yet. And if it’s going to be released in just a couple months, they need to start collecting all the pre-sales — a huge factor for book launches!

See, pre-sale numbers help booksellers determine how many copies to purchase, and with a release like Harry’s, stores would likely increase their initial orders once they knew how many people wanted to get their hands on a copy. So not having a link to order yet is a bad sign.

Another source confirmed there has been talk to release the book in November — but suggested nothing is for certain right now, apparently because of some very salacious content:

“I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not.”

Oooooh!

The pages must be filled with some HOT GOSS if even Harry is wondering whether or not he should spill the tea!! The 37-year-old has had no problem calling out his family for their shady behavior in the past, so this is something! The insider made sure to insist any publication delay would be Harry’s decision, adding:

“So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book.”

Hopefully not too much time, though! We wouldn’t want him second-guessing everything! We wonder if Meghan Markle is talking him into it…

As Perezcious readers know, the renegade royal signed a $20 million deal with Random House last July to write his life story with the help of novelist J.R. Moehringer. As the release nears, the royal family has been growing rightfully concerned about what Harry might decide to write. Specifically, they’re concerned over potential comments about his father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowels. Royal expert Andrew Morton told Us Weekly last year:

“If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under. I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line.”

Oof! Royal biographer Angela Levin then teased to Talk Radio in March that the Duke Of Sussex is out for “revenge,” adding:

“Harry’s memoir is coming out at the end of the year. Anyone who is anyone is saying it’s going to attack Camilla and make her responsible for [his] mental health and how she stole his father from his mother.”

Safe to say they might be the only ones happy to hear the book could be put on hold! LOLz!!

Another source suggested there’s another factor of the book release to consider — which the royals will be equally upset about! Putting out a book of this level will require an extensive promotional tour to sell the memoir which would send Harry all over the world! The confidant explained:

“There is a commitment for a number of weeks and dates and what that entails. His team will be confirming obligations now for a pretty robust and comprehensive promo tour.”

And yes, he’ll have to return to his home country in the process:

“It will also have to be international, and that means the UK — one of the book’s biggest audiences.”

That’s bound to be dramatic! It’s also plausible the activist will sit down with his friend Gayle King for an interview along with making the rounds on several other morning shows. That said, another book source told the outlet it’s too early to worry about promo without knowing the book’s publication date. So far, a Sussex rep hasn’t commented on the matter.

This news comes on the heels of Meghan’s first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, during which she subtly called out the palace by stating it became clear to her “ambition” was a bad word for women when she married Harry. Oh, we just know they both have a lot more to spill! Are you willing to wait? Or are you hoping Harry’s book makes it on shelves ASAP?!

