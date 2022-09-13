Prince William & Princess Catherine Trying To 'Keep Things As Normal As Possible' For Children Following Queen’s Death

Prince William & Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton are in parent mode.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday not only brings tremendous grief to the couple, but also to their three young children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Now, the parents are helping to make sure their kids can work through the heartbreak in the best and healthiest way possible.

During the 40-minute walkabout outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday (alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), William and Kate spoke with several visitors who were in the area to pay their respects, including Elaine Gee, a 58-year-old teacher who got some inside scoop about how the little royals are doing.

Related: Prince William Pens Heartbreaking Message To Queen

Speaking to People on Monday, Elaine explained she spoke to William about the challenges in discussing death with her young students — and he echoed similar remarks about his own children. She shared:

“I told him how I work at a school and how it’s been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it’s all changed and we are talking about this. He spoke about George, Charlotte, and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible.”

Must be such a tough loss for the great-grandkids, who just mourned their great-grandfather last year.

Elaine, who was visiting the castle from Wokingham with her husband Rob, 62, also noted how impressed she was with Kate’s professional and personable nature during the emotional greeting, adding:

“Catherine thanked me, and she said that all the nation were feeling it. They were both very kind and gentle and genuine. It was very special — definitely a moment I will always treasure.”

This couple wasn’t the only one to share a once-in-a-lifetime interaction with the royals! Plenty of others also opened up to the outlet about what it was like to witness the feuding brothers and their wives visit the Queen’s memorial.

Related: Prince Harry Banned From Wearing Military Uniform At Queen’s Vigil

Sanj Chowdhri, 46 from Windsor, recalled being surprised but excited to meet the Suits alum, saying:

“She shook my hand and said it was really nice of us to come and support the family, she was very gracious.”

His wife Minal Chowdhri, 43, chimed in:

“We didn’t expect this, it’s been surreal!”

Debbie Fowler, 47, who was with her husband Robert Fowler, 56, was thrilled to see how friendly the couples were, especially the new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall:

“It was amazing, they were so personable. Somebody gave William a pot plant, and he said he was going to plant it. And they were talking about people’s dogs, and Will called Kate over to stroke one near us. They are in mourning, and yet they were so lovely to everyone.”

Similarly, Cheryl Young, 38, and Stephen Young, 43 (who traveled from Preston with their 2-year-old daughter Eleanor), were excited to give Kate a bouquet of flowers during their meeting — not to be mistaken with Meghan’s flowers. LOLz!! Cheryl reflected:

“It was magical and very surreal. I’m actually shaking from the overwhelming atmosphere. Kate said how all the messages were so wonderful to see.”

During the walkabout, all four royals accepted flowers from the crowd while thanking everyone for their support following the monarch’s death. One visitor also told Kate it was almost like the 96-year-old was the nation’s grandmother. Kate reportedly nodded and replied:

“Yes, I know she will be missed by so many, and it’s lovely to see the outpouring of love from people of all ages here today. It’s hugely touching to see.”

The turnout at the memorial really was impressive, and it sounds like King Charles III’s sons and their significant others handled themselves well given the emotional circumstances — with their fans, that is. Their personal interactions, on the other hand, are a whole ‘nother story! Just saying!

If interested, you can watch the couple’s Windsor Castle appearance and show of unity take place (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Good Morning America/YouTube]