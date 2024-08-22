ANOTHER Royal Rift?! Prince William & Queen Camilla Have Issues -- Like Her Being A 'Snob' To Catherine!

It’s not just Prince Harry who has beef with the royal family. His brother Prince William has also been secretly feuding with Queen Camilla!

It’s no secret Will and Camilla have never been the best of friends. Considering her affair with King Charles III amid his marriage to Princess Diana, that was always bound to be a complicated relationship!

The fam has put on a rather united front for the public lately. But apparently, things are still tense, even all these years later — and not just because of the affair! Recalling the moment William met Camilla when he was 17, royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly on Monday:

“She was shaking like a leaf. As soon as William left, she said she needed a gin and tonic.”

LOLz! WHUT??

While they’ve always seemed to get along in public, the Prince of Wales seemed to snub Camilla in July when he removed her sister Annabel Elliot (Charles’ chief interior designer) from the Duchy of Cornwall payroll. Andersen admitted there’s ongoing tension between the queen and future king, but he insisted it wasn’t meant to be a diss, arguing it was merely an “inevitable” business move, explaining, “William wants his own team in there.”

Meanwhile, two other sources told the outlet that William and Camilla have made great strides ever since Charles and Princess Catherine were diagnosed with cancer. A source said they have “a familial relationship these days,” while a friend of the Parker Bowles family elaborated:

“William has warmed up to Camilla over time.”

But they’re not out of the woods yet, per the first source:

“There’s a lot to overcome. William and Harry had always distrusted Camilla and felt resentment toward her because of their devotion to their mother. They never felt comfortable opening up to her in any real way.”

One reason Harry and William had issues with Camilla was amid claims she was giving the press negative stories about the royals to boost her image. The source acknowledged:

“William and Harry’s distrust grew when they found out Camilla was leaking stories to the press to make herself look better.”

In Spare, Harry even revealed both brothers had begged their father not to marry his now-wife. So that says a lot! Andersen said they’ve “put on a good front” publicly, “but I don’t think they were happy with Camilla stepping in.” But thanks to being united in their spat with Harry, Will and Camilla were able to grow closer.

A source said that when the Duke of Sussex parted the family in 2020, the other royals were able to put some of their differences aside, sharing:

“It brought them closer. William and Kate don’t want any extra drama or tension in the family — they have enough of that with Meghan [Markle] and Harry.”

Kate Middleton was reportedly a key factor in this reconciliation, the Parker Bowles family friend dished:

“It was really Kate who warmed William to Camilla.”

Catherine was supposedly accepting of Camilla long before the others, the first source added:

“She’s never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness.”

Apparently, Will and Kate like Camilla’s down-to-earth personality, the insider added:

“They both like the fact that Camilla’s normal and makes Charles less stuffy. Kate likes her because she brings a real-life relatability into the family. She’s not all about the courtiers waiting on hand and foot. Camilla’s real like Kate is.”

But that may not be the full truth. The royal author had a VERY different opinion, claiming Camilla was initially opposed to Will and Kate marrying! Christopher claimed Camilla didn’t think Kate “was of their class,” revealing:

“Camilla’s a believer in aristocracy [and] kind of a snob.”

Oof! That had to have annoyed William! You know how protective he is of his wife! Fueled in part by that issue, the father of three still isn’t a huge fan of his stepmother but rather “tolerates her.” Ouch. Meanwhile, the author argued Camilla “has always been a little afraid of William.” Yeesh. Certainly sounds like they have a tricky dynamic!

At the end of the day, no matter their issues, William isn’t fighting his father’s romance anymore, the Parker Bowles family friend furthered:

“If his dad’s happy, William’s happy. Camilla and Charles get on so well and laugh all the time. Whenever you see them together, they’re having fun and giggling. That’s what William likes about Camilla — she warms his father up and brings out his human side.”

The source also defended their unusual arrangement which has Charles spending most of his time in Scotland while Camilla prefers staying in Wiltshire, England, where she can be close to her three grandkids (from her children from a previous marriage). The family friend insisted time apart like this is “totally normal in royal and aristocratic circles, and it works for them.” Now that the monarch is battling cancer, though, “she’s been looking after him” and they’ve spent much more time together. A confidant expressed:

“Camilla’s been taking great care of Charles.”

She’s also offered to help Kate with anything she may need during her treatment, as well, which has surely softened tensions with William. Christopher concluded:

“Charles’ illness has put Camilla’s devotion and dedication to her husband more in focus. And I’m sure William appreciates that.”

Health crises can definitely bring families together! Maybe not the whole family, but this is still progress.

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]