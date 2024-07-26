Risking Offending The King? Prince William Removes Queen Camilla's Sister From Royal Payroll!

New homeowner, new interior designer?

Prince William is no longer employing Queen Camilla‘s sister at the Duchy of Cornwall after he took over as the Prince of Wales — but was it for good reason? Annabel Elliot has been the interior designer for the property for over two decades, ever since King Charles became the Prince of Wales himself. Reports say she was paid HUNDREDS of thousands of bucks to decorate and update the holiday cottages in Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly. But all those years were cut off when the 42-year-old stepped in.

The Daily Telegraph confirmed the rumors from a source that stated Annabel had been removed from the payroll, but William swears it wasn’t a reflection of her work. In fact, DailyMail.com gathered info from an insider that her role as interior designer had always been a “temporary” gig and now it has “come to an end and the Duchy team have learnt from her”.

Back when Charles hired her, there was a bit of drama. We mean, that’s Camilla’s sister — she obviously had an advantage when getting her résumé approved. Plus, her contract was never made clear to the public, which just stirred up more questions. But that’s all in the past now, as William is moving on.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet Charles’ decision to hire her back in the day made “perfect sense” and is “considered to have been a success”:

“She did extremely significant work as chief designer, working extensively on interiors and updating period properties on the estate.”

He insists Annabel is “highly appreciated” but it’s “only natural” for William to want to move on:

“It is only natural for Prince William, now he has inherited the Duchy, to want to put his own stamp on the estate. His priorities include building social rented homes and ensuring properties are earmarked for the homeless as well as environmental issues.”

The expert also insists Charles and Camilla will be understanding of this:

“His removal of the Queen’s sister, who has had the job for two decades and who is 75, means it will be easier for him to implement a new approach and this will undoubtedly be understood by the King and Queen.”

But… will it be that simple?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Can Charles and Camilla understand where William is coming from — or is this bound to create more tension in the royal fam? Sound OFF (below).

