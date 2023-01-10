Prince Harry Claims Queen Consort Camilla Leaked Princess Catherine & Meghan Markle Feud To Press -- JUICY DETAILS!

Prince Harry really wants the truth out there, and he’s not worried about who he has to tear down in the process!

For years now, Harry and Meghan Markle have been adamant that their family members — namely Prince William, Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, King Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla — have been out to get them.

Now that Spare is finally here, Harry is using the pages of his memoir to break down one of the biggest dramas of the royal family: the feud between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex — and who made it international news.

According to an excerpt of the Invictus Games founder’s new book on Tuesday, he opens up about figuring out who leaked drama about the sisters-in-law to the press back in 2018. At the time, Meghan was blasted ahead of her wedding for (supposedly) making Kate cry over an issue with Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress. But, as we reported on Monday, the former military officer tried to debunk this rumor by including fiery text messages written between the women at the time — proving Kate actually made Meg cry!

So, now to another aspect of the same ordeal: who spilled the beans about the fight to the British media?! In the pages of Spare, the 38-year-old renegade royal targets one person: his stepmother! And let’s just say, she really is starting to sound like an evil stepmother! He writes:

“Kate, flustered, didn’t answer, and Willy chimed in with some very supportive-sounding evasions, but I already knew the truth. No one at the Palace could phone the correspondent, because that would invite the inevitable report: Well, if the story’s wrong, what’s the real story? What did happen between the two duchesses? And that door must never be opened, because it would embarrass the future queen. The monarchy, always, at all costs, had to be protected.”

Instead of trying to get the story corrected (because at this point, he knew Kate or any of the royals were never going to clap back at the false story), the upset couple turned their attention on the mole of the family, he continued:

“‘We shifted from what to do about the story to where it came from. Who could’ve planted such a thing? Who could’ve leaked it to the press in the first place? Who? We went around and around. The list of suspects became vanishingly small. Finally, finally, Willy leaned back and conceded that, ahem, while we’d been on tour in Australia, he and Kate had gone to dinner with Pa and Camilla… and, alas, he said sheepishly, he might’ve let it slip that there’d been strife between the two couples… I put a hand over my face. Meg froze. A heavy silence fell. So now we knew. I told Willy: You… of all people… should’ve known…”

DAMN!!!

So, really, Prince William AND Queen Camilla are to blame!? Yeesh!

Pretty brutal!

Clearly, nothing is confidential within this family! As we mentioned, this isn’t the first time the Archewell founder or Suits alum has levied such allegations against their family. During their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, the Archetypes podcast host candidly dished:

​​“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with the risk of losing things… there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Now we know who she was hinting at! Jeez. No wonder Harry and Camilla hardly talk these days, he doesn’t trust her at all! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think Camilla is the mole in the palace (or, you know, one of many…)? And is this what Charles was so worried about Harry revealing about Camilla in the book?? Sound OFF (below)!

