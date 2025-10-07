Prince William Says He Won't Make 'The Same Mistakes' As His Father Did With Princess Diana -- So Did He Not ALREADY Cheat???

Prince William is determined NOT to become his father… Even though he’s already had a close call!

The heir appeared on Eugene Levy’s new Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler last week and had a LOT to say. Lost in there somewhere was the moment he got candid about implementing lessons he learned from his parents’ marriage to help his own family thrive. He said:

“I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love. That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood.”

However, the 43-year-old noted that feeling only “lasted a short period of time” as (then-Prince) Charles and Princess Diana divorced in 1996, when their eldest was just 14 years old. Charles infamously cheated on Princess Diana with Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he went on to marry in 2005. They’re the King and Queen Consort now… but back then they were the most well-known cheaters in the world. And Charles was hated for how he broke up the family. William said about the drama:

“You take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parent. I think we all try and do that.”

Innerestingly enough, the same mistakes are rumored to have already been made. In 2019, there were whispers so loud they bounced right out from behind palace walls, accusing William of cheating on Princess Catherine! Not only was the alleged affair with her good friend Rose Hanbury, making it extra cruel… it was also some time in 2017 or 2018 — when Kate was suffering from terrible pregnancy sickness. Then in 2021 the rumors resurfaced on what was then still called Twitter. You can read all about that HERE.

Just SO incredibly heartless! And yes, playing out the same moves as his father… if it really happened anyway. But it sounds like the future King is keen to keep himself in check, if just going forward from then. If not for himself and his wife, for their kids. He told the American Pie star:

“I just want to do what’s best for my children, but I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you’re older.”

He knows firsthand! As he recalled:

“Growing up, I saw that with my parents. The media were so insatiable back then. It’s hard to think of it now, but they were much more insatiable. They wanted every bit of detail they could absorb, and they were in everything, literally everywhere. They would know things, they’d be everywhere.”

Isn’t this anxiety the exact thing your brother has been going on about? Just saying, you’d think they’d bond over that (though we heard maybe Prince Harry was quite cross with Will after replaying the sins of the father on Kate).

But William knows that in order to cultivate a safe home, he has to block that all out:

“If you let that creep in, the damage it can do to your family life is something that I vowed would never happen to my family. And so, I take a very strong line about where I think that line is and those who overstep it, I’ll fight against.”

Knowing now he feels this strongly about it all, it’s no wonder the Royals tried so hard to crush those affair rumors a few years ago…

Do YOU believe Will cheated before? And that he’s serious about staying true now??

