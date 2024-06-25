Princess Anne Hospitalized, Experiencing Memory Loss After Scary 'Incident' With Horse!

Oh no! Princess Anne’s head injury is reportedly causing some scary complications!

Over the weekend, King Charles III’s sister sustained a bad concussion during an incident at her home in the UK. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday:

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

People later reported she injured her head during a walk on the estate, but that her wounds are consistent with that of a potential impact from horse hooves or legs. Did she get trampled by a beloved horse?? We may never know for sure. Despite recovering well, she can’t seem to remember exactly what happened…

According to The Telegraph, the 73-year-old is now suffering memory loss as a direct result of her injury — so the details of what exactly happened remain unclear because she simply can’t recall! Thankfully, the outlet reported her memory loss is believed to be temporary. But for now, the Princess Royal continues to be treated at the hospital.

Thank goodness she’s OK! What a scary sounding incident! We hope with time and rest she’ll be able to recall exactly what went down.

Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence paid her a visit on Tuesday and offered a hopeful update:

“She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene. We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

In a clip making its round on X (Twitter), he added:

“She’s fine. Slow but sure.”

Princess Anne is “fine” says her husband after seeing her in hospital.

“She’s fine. Slow but sure”, said Sir Tim Laurence after the visit.

Asked whether he brought her lunch in that cool bag – he said it was a few treats from home.

(???? Sorry for the sound of screeching brakes of… pic.twitter.com/XClmnGfzlo — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 25, 2024

We hope to see her make a full recovery! So many scary health complications among the royals!

