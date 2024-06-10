Defiant King Charles Is Not Doing What He's Told During Scary Cancer Battle!

King Charles III is proving to be a stubborn cancer patient!

His Majesty’s wife just spilled some tea about his ongoing treatment for his cancer diagnosis — and it’s not too comforting! While at the second annual Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace on Saturday, the 76-year-old sat for a chat with author Lee Child. During their convo, she insisted that her husband is “doing fine” amid his health battle — even though he’s totally ignoring his doctor’s advice! She explained via Sky News:

“[He] won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told.”

Uh oh! Lee then joked that Charles “sounds to me like a typical husband.” Sure does! LOLz!

None of this is really a surprise, though. After announcing his diagnosis in February, the 75-year-old took a step back from the spotlight for the first few weeks of his treatment. That said, he continued “State business and official paperwork as usual,” per Buckingham Palace. He also held some selective private meetings until his eventual return to public duties in April. So, he never really took a break — much unlike Princess Catherine, who is also undergoing a very secretive cancer battle.

It’s still not great to hear that the monarch is ignoring doctor’s orders! But the fact that he attended his first overseas visit last week (following many other royal outings) certainly suggests that he is doing better amid his medical treatment. We can’t imagine his team would’ve let him travel if not. While we get that he feels a responsibility to continue working (probably made worse by all the speculation surrounding his daughter-in-law and family), we hope he doesn’t push himself too hard! Cancer is no joke, and rest is important at times like these!

Reactions?? Do you think Charles should be slowing down more? Let us know (below)!

