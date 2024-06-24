Princess Anne Hospitalized With Head Injury & Concussion After 'Incident' At Her Estate! Oh No!

Yikes! Another senior royal is facing a medical emergency!

Buckingham Palace just revealed that Princess Anne has been hospitalized after an “incident” at her home over the weekend. On Monday, a statement confirmed:

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Per People, the 73-year-old sustained the injury during a walk at her estate. Emergency services were called to the scene and they treated her at the property before taking her to the hospital, where she was accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Her children from a previous marriage, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were also at home at the time of the incident.

While the exact cause of the injury has not been announced, the outlet noted the injuries are consistent with that of a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs. And considering Anne is an accomplished rider, it wouldn’t be surprising if the animal was somehow involved. But again, that has NOT been confirmed. All the Palace did say is that Anne’s brother King Charles III has been kept in the loop about the injury, noting:

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

Unfortunately, the royal’s injury will mess up some planned events this week. Queen Elizabeth II‘s only daughter was set to attend the Japanese state visit and then travel to Canada, but will no longer be able to make those engagements due to medical advice (such as she cannot fly). A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told People:

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

They added:

“The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow.”

There is good news, though. The source stressed that Anne “is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation.” She will likely be able to return home this week. Phew!

We’re wishing her well during this recovery and hope she takes as much time as she needs to get better!

