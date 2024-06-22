Prince William Dances To Shake It Off At The London Eras Tour Show -- And Swifties Can’t Get Enough!

Prince William is a Swiftie, and he has the dad — sorry, we mean, dance — moves to prove it!

As you know, the Prince of Wales celebrated turning 42 years old by attending night one of The Eras show at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday night with his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The royal family even got the chance to hang out with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, backstage. And, of course, the group snapped some pictures together! A photo of William, Taylor, George, and Charlotte was even posted to his and Princess Catherine’s Instagram account on Saturday. See (below):

Related: Joe Alwyn Hoped People Would Read Between The Lines In Interview For Taylor Swift Breakup Hints

Prince William wasn’t kidding when he said they had a “great evening” at The Eras Tour, either! A fan in the crowd posted a now-viral video on TikTok of the royal dancing to Shake It Off! By the looks of it, William was really getting into the music! While Taylor sings the chorus of the 1989 hit, he can be seen in the clip enthusiastically shimming and waving his hands in the air… like he just doesn’t care. LOLz! Meanwhile, close by, Princess Charlotte could be seen leaning on the railing while singing along to the track. Check it out (below):

Ok, now we know who Prince Louis gets his dance moves from! Ha! Ever since the video dropped, Swifties now can’t seem to calm down seeing the future king dance! Many even took to the comments to praise William for letting loose! See the reactions (below):

“This is the best thing I’ve seen ok slay Prince William” “Prince William is the Swiftie we all needed. He is positively unhinged in the best of ways right here!” “THE FUTURE KING IS A SWIFTIE I CANN T” “He’s lightening on his feet” “This is so funny GO SHAKE IT OFF PRINCE WILLIAM” “I thought he went for his kids but it really was his birthday present” “did this just become my new favorite video lmao” “love seeing prince william having the time of his life and dancing away the night” “He’s such a swiftie and I love that!!!” “HELP THIS IS THE BEST THNG IVE EVER SEEN” “he’s having the time of his life and I’m so here for it” “prince william dancing to shake it off definitely wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card”

We bet no one had William busting a move to Shake It Off on their bingo cards this year! What are YOUR reactions to the viral video, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]