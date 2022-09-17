Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie Share Emotional Tribute To Their Grandmother Queen Elizabeth: ‘We’re So Happy You’re Back With Grandpa’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are breaking their silence about Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

On Saturday, Eugenie took to Instagram to share a moving letter she and Beatrice penned for their beloved “grannie,” expressing how it has been difficult “to put much into words” since her passing more than a week ago. They wrote:

“Our dearest Grannie, we’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie. We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.”

Related: Prince Edward Honors ‘Beloved Mama’ Queen Elizabeth

Eugenie and Beatrice continued:

“You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever. For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.”

The sisters went on to share how “happy” they are that the Queen is reunited with her husband, Prince Philip, saying:

“The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you. We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King.”

A beautiful tribute…

This emotional statement comes as the two women got together with their royal cousins to mourn the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday. They joined Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday to stand vigil by Her Majesty’s coffin for 15 minutes of silence. While Harry and William were both decked out in their military uniforms, the other grandchildren wore mourning coats and dark formal ensembles. You can see the moment (below):

The Queen’s grandchildren hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/lChZW6OdIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2022

Sending our love to the royals as they continue to mourn this loss.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]