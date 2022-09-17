Prince Edward Pays Tribute To ‘Beloved Mama’ Queen Elizabeth, Says She ‘Left An Unimaginable Void In All Our Lives’

Prince Edward finally spoke out about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, the Earl of Wessex opened up about the grief he and the royal family have been feeling in a new heartbreaking statement more than a week after the 96-year-old monarch’s sudden death. He expressed:

“As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth. While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell.”

Edward also thanked the public for their support while the royals continue to mourn:

“We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.”

The 58-year-old went on to share how much he, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, have enjoyed the time they spent with the Queen, saying her death now “has left an unimaginable void in all our lives.” He then concluded:

“May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles. Long Live The King.”

Our hearts continue to go out to the royal family during this hard time.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]