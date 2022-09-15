Prince Harry WILL Wear Military Uniform During Special Vigil For Queen Elizabeth -- Details!

Big change!

Prince Harry has finally snagged himself a win! In a surprising twist of events, the Duke of Sussex will now be allowed to wear his military uniform for a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday, per The Mirror.

According to a source who spoke with the outlet on Thursday, the Queen’s eight grandchildren (including Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Peter Phillips, and James, Viscount Severn) will appear for a lying-in-state vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday evening. Unlike previously announced, during the silent 15-minute service, Harry will get to wear his uniform!

You’ll never believe who managed to get this change made either! The insider claims it was palace officials who intervened in the outfit debacle. Very surprising considering Harry’s ongoing feud with the Firm!!

Apparently, the officials were upset with the double standard when it was revealed the disgraced Prince Andrew (also a non-working royal) was permitted to wear his uniform during a vigil on Friday evening. On the new ruling, the confidant shared:

“Common sense has prevailed. It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.”

The source also stressed the importance of making sure all the Queen’s family members feel equal during her funeral events:

“It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

It’s a tough enough time for them all. They do not need the extra attention and speculation over their outfits, feuds, and interactions.

The royal source also added this decision is a sign of “respect” for the late 96-year-old:

“This is purely as a mark of respect for the Duke’s late grandmother, who wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Her Majesty always stood for harmony and unity and this is a just decision.”

Makes sense! It honestly causes more distraction to see Harry so visibly outcast from the rest of his family members, like during Wednesday’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall when he wore a morning suit (formal attire, usually consisting of a longer coat with a matching waistcoat) instead of his military garb. Despite his presumed frustration about the situation at the time, though, Harry addressed the controversy in a statement to E! News via his spokesperson, saying earlier this week:

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Now he’ll get to pay tribute to the Queen in his rightful and regal outfit. Thoughts?

