Meghan Markle OUT! Princess Catherine's Longtime Assistant Just Made Her Instagram Public -- With THIS Interesting Change!

Princess Catherine‘s longtime personal assistant has departed from Kensington Palace after 15 years in the employ of the Princess of Wales — and she’s making some interesting changes.

So, Natasha Archer (pictured above, inset, from 2017) is leaving Kate Middleton‘s world to start her own luxury consultancy. And in doing so, she’s prepping the pipeline by opening up her Instagram account. That’s right — after years of a private account, the veteran royal staffer’s IG is now unlocked and totally public!

Now, there are no posts of note here. Well, there are actually no posts at ALL. Seriously, she has made zero posts. But she’s got a following list that is, uh, interesting.

See, according to People, Natasha had previously followed both Meghan Markle‘s IG account and the official account for the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand on the social media site. But guess what?! With her profile now open and us able to check things out, as of Thursday evening, neither Meghan nor As Ever are still among the 317 accounts Natasha follows.

Damn!

And that’s not all. People reports Archer also previously followed three people who are considered to be very close friends of the Suits alum: Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier, and Heather Dorak. Guess what? Unfollowed, unfollowed, unfollowed. All gone as of Thursday night!

And even that isn’t all! Archer had also previously followed the Highbrow Hippie IG page, which is affiliated with Markle’s longtime colorist Kadi Lee. And, welp, she’s unfollowed that page, as well! Got some spring cleaning going on! Er, uh, summer cleaning?

Either way, it would seem Archer has jettisoned everything Markle-related. Or, maybe nearly everything Markle-related. Because here’s one more weird wrinkle: also as of Thursday, Natasha is still following Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty — two of Meghan’s former co-stars on Suits! So, it seems like Archer didn’t nix every Markle connection. Just, ya know, most of ’em.

Anyways, it’ll be interesting to see how this new “luxury consultancy” gig works out for Natasha. She spent a long, long time as Kate’s right-hand woman. But now she’s off to new challenges and opportunities!

She leaves Kate and Prince William in very good standing, BTW. Back when it was announced last week that Natasha was moving on from the royal family, People reported Will and Kate’s household was wishing her the very best for what was to come. That must be a nice letter of recommendation to have in the back pocket! LOLz!

Got any IG unfollow opinions, y’all? Share ’em (below)!

