What Prince William & Princess Catherine Think Of Harry's 'Peace' Talks With King Charles! 

Prince Harry and King Charles III‘s aides have finally started peace talks after a years-long feud — but Prince William and Princess Catherine‘s confidants were nowhere to be seen during the meeting. So, how are they feeling about all this?!

As mentioned, two aides connected to the Sussexes and one close to the monarch were spotted at a private club in London last week having a friendly conversation. It was a clear indicator that the groups are working towards reconciliation. And while the 76-year-old might be ready to make amends with his son amid his cancer journey, the future king isn’t on the same page!

Related: Was This The Exact Moment Harry Broke Relationship With Queen Elizabeth??

According to a DailyMail.com source on Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales are busy looking forward to spending some quality summer vacation time with their kids. Reuniting with Harry and Meghan Markle is the last thing on their minds! One of their friends dished:

“It’s no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League.”

While they never had a choice to be involved in those peace talks, it sure doesn’t sound like they wanted to be there anyway! The source added:

“They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution. The fact that it ended up in the newspapers tells you all you need to know.”

Oof…

Trust issues have long been known to be one of the roadblocks disrupting the “rapprochement process.” If Harry and Meghan can’t prove they can be trusted again, they may never fully be welcomed back into the family. And after all the secrets they spilled and claims they made about all their relatives, it’s understandable why Kate and Will are hesitant. The outlet noted that until the couple gets a real, heartfelt apology from the Sussexes, they won’t be extending any “olive branches” or be willing to start peace talks!

However, Kate is said to have made a secret promise to her father-in-law that she would try to change her husband’s mind about the rift. It’s a major betrayal of her spouse, but something she believes in since she feels both brothers would have regrets if they don’t start to reconcile before their dad passes. So, this must be an especially complicated time for her!

We’ll see what becomes of all this! Any predictions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]