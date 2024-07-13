Kensington Palace Confirms Princess Catherine WILL Attend Wimbledon Amid Ongoing Cancer Treatment!

Plan on seeing Princess Catherine in the royal box at Wimbledon, Perezcious readers!

As you know, it has been up in the air whether or not she would show up to the final weekend of the tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The Princess of Wales traditionally hands out the award to the winner of the competition due to her role as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. But ever since her cancer diagnosis, she has largely remained out of the public eye. In fact, she has only made one public appearance with the royal family this year, attending the Trooping the Colour last month. So, no one knew if the 42-year-old would be in the stands to watch the tournament as she’s done in the past.

The All England Club Chair, Debbie Jevans, still remained hopeful she would! She told Telegraph Sport that the organization was giving her as much time as Catherine needed to decide if she would attend the big event. She reportedly didn’t get to make the final decision, though.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed Prince William would “decide whether she’s fit enough” to go as he is “fiercely protective” of his wife amid her health battle. Seriously?! We get he wants to make sure she is OK! But considering Kate is the one going through cancer treatment — not her husband — one would think it would be up to her to determine if she’s well enough to head to Wimbledon! But that is not the case, so says the former butler! Now, it looks like a decision has been made…

According to People, Kensington Palace confirmed that Princess Catherine will attend Wimbledon this weekend! However, she is only set to go to the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and reigning champ Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday! And she will hand out the trophy to the winner! Amazing! But what about on Saturday? She will not watch the women’s final between Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova, unfortunately. A backup plan is in place since Catherine won’t be at the trophy presentation! Deadline reported that Jevans will present the trophy to whichever woman wins.

Are you excited to see Princess Catherine return to Wimbledon? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]