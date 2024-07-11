Prince William Will 'Explode' If Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Comment On Princess Catherine Now Amid Cancer!

Prince William will NOT stand by silently if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle try to take another swipe at his wife Princess Catherine amid her cancer treatment!

Speaking to Closer on Thursday, former royal butler Paul Burrell said the Prince of Wales would “explode” if the renegade royals dare speak about his wife again. He explained:

“William won’t take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic. He doesn’t care anymore. He doesn’t listen to the noise in the background — and that’s what Harry and Meghan have become.”

Oof!

Related: Princess Catherine’s Wimbledon Presentation Plans Still Uncertain

FWIW, it would be wild if the Duke or Duchess of Sussex dared speak poorly of Kate Middleton right now given all she is going through! It would look SOOO sketchy! Plus, they were quick to wish her well when she shared her private health battle with the public, saying:

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Frankly, implying they would say something negative about her now is a little misleading, don’t you think?? An Us Weekly source actually shared after their statement that they were planning to tread lightly and give the couple space, if that’s what they wanted, adding:

“The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation. If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them.”

So, it seems like they really are trying to avoid any unnecessary drama right now! But seeing as they’ve had no problem putting Kate and the rest of the family on blast in the past (time and time again), we get why Will would be so quick to get upset!

Remember, Harry took several shots at William and Kate in his explosive memoir Spare, such as claiming the future king once attacked him during an argument over the Suits alum. He then doubled down in his Netflix show, seemingly jabbing at his brother’s choice of a partner, saying:

“I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with. The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart.”

So shady!

After all the controversy and considering Kate’s current predicament, the father of three is done with keeping calm and carrying on should another scandal pop up! We can’t really blame him!

Sadly, though, this yet again proves just how bad things have gotten between the couples. Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous that the ongoing rift with Harry and Meghan weighs heavily on the Princess of Wales, saying:

“It’s tragic that their children George, Charlotte and Louis don’t know their cousins and Kate will be deeply saddened at how things have turned out. She and William now have a huge burden going forward as the future of the monarchy and they needed Harry and Meghan to support them. So the sense of betrayal will run deep.”

The least the Sussexes could do now is just leave her name outta their mouths while she fights this disease! But it won’t help heal the fight suggesting they won’t either!

Thoughts? Do you think Harry and Meghan would say something critical during Kate’s cancer battle?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]