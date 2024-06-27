Will Princess Catherine Return To Wimbledon This Year Amid Cancer Treatment??

Could Princess Catherine be making her next public appearance at Wimbledon?

Kate Middleton is a big fan of tennis and she’s often attended the acclaimed tournament — even taking an active role in handing out trophies. So far this year, though, it’s unclear if she’ll be able to attend due to her cancer treatment. How’s it looking now that she has started to come out again? On Monday, All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport that the royal’s attendance is still up in the air. She shared:

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

As mentioned, the Princess of Wales has been a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since 2016, so she’s traditionally attended matches and presented awards. BTW, the tournament will run from July 1 to July 14, so the organization doesn’t have much time if they need to make a backup plan if the 42-year-old doesn’t show.

Right now, they have no clue what they’ll do without Kate — which is hopefully a positive sign. Debbie continued:

“I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative — that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”

In all seriousness, it is nice they aren’t rushing Kate to make a decision! Should the future queen’s treatment be going well, there’s still a strong chance she’ll show. Just two weeks ago, she made her first return to the public eye by attending King Charles III‘s Trooping the Colour. She told fans she’d be stepping out for a few more engagements over the summer as long as she is feeling well enough. This seems like one of the most important events she’d try to attend! So fingers crossed!

Reiterating Kate’s tentative plans for the future, Kensington Palace sources noted the mother of three has “good days and not so good days” amid her health battle, so it’ll all depend on how she’s feeling at the time. A source said:

“Anything at this stage is speculative.”

It would be lovely to see her and we bet she’d have fun, but it’s only worth it if she’s up for it! We’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

