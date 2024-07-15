Princess Catherine Attends Wimbledon With Charlotte While Prince William & George Hit Up Euro Final!

It was a busy weekend for the royal family!

After lots of speculation, Princess Catherine stepped out to watch the Wimbledon Men’s Single’s Final on Sunday, where she and her daughter Princess Charlotte and her younger sister Pippa Middleton saw Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia face off for the trophy. The 42-year-old, who is ongoing cancer treatment, was greeted by a standing ovation when she entered the court and took her seat. She seemed in good spirits and was looking great amid her health challenges!

After the match, Kate Middleton took her 9-year-old to meet the stars — including Carlos, who won. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Meanwhile, her hubby Prince William and eldest son Prince George were over in Berlin, Germany where they went to watch England battle Spain, who ultimately won, at the Euro Final. The Prince of Wales was spotted chatting with his 11-year-old son and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Felipe VI, King of Spain, at the event. Meanwhile, Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game from home. See (below):

Looks like a fun weekend with some special quality time for the kids and their parents! So glad to see Kate out and about again, especially knowing how much she loves tennis! Thoughts? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via ESPN/Wimbledon/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]