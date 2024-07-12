Princess Anne Still 'Can't Remember' Incident With Horse That Caused Head Injury!

Yikes! Princess Anne‘s injury was so severe, she’s STILL suffering memory loss!

As Perezcious readers know, Queen Elizabeth II‘s daughter was hospitalized for five days in late June after sustaining “minor injuries and [a] concussion” during “an incident” at the Gatcombe Park estate, according to Buckingham Palace. After taking some time to recover, she finally returned to royal duties on Friday for her first appearance since the scary accident — and she was very open about it!

The 73-year-old was in Gloucestershire visiting the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College. DailyMail.com‘s royal editor Rebecca English revealed on X (Twitter) that Helena Vega Lozano, the chair of RDA UK, said as the royal exited the car, she told everyone:

“I can’t remember a single thing about it.”

Wow! Based on her injury, it is believed Anne may have been hit by a horse — they think by its head or legs, not a trampling. Since she doesn’t remember anything, though, specific details are unknown — and maybe always will be! It’s been three weeks and she hasn’t recalled anything.

The good news is she was back on her feet and seemed to be in good spirits despite the unexpected health ordeal. Take a look at her appearance (below):

Helena Vega Lozano, chair of RDA UK, said: “As soon as she got out of the car she said: “I can’t remember a single thing about it.”” https://t.co/o89DLGe2Wn — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 12, 2024

We’re wishing her well as she continues to recover and hope nothing like this happens again! So scary!

