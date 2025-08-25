Princess Catherine Is BLONDE!! See The Dramatic Transformation!

OMG!

Princess Catherine just debuted a dramatic new hairstyle — she’s gone blonde! The Princess of Wales was spotted with her husband, Prince William, and their kids driving to and from church at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday. It was there that photographers snapped photos of Kate Middleton sitting in the passenger seat, smiling and showing off her much lighter locks! In the photos, her hair hangs in loose waves over her shoulders. Even through the window, it was easy to tell the difference!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Kate Middleton Shocks with Her Blonde Hair During Rare Summer Sighting with Prince William and Kids https://t.co/bVYBeT523I — People (@people) August 25, 2025

It really looks fantastic!

Kate was last seen at Wimbledon in July with her classic brown hair, so this is a relatively new change. The family is currently planning to move into a new house soon after making it through a lot of dark times amid Kate’s cancer battle. We bet this hairstyle change is in line with that desire for a fresh start!

Maybe Kate’s trying to test out the theory that blondes have more fun? She could certainly use a bit more fun after all she’s been through!

What do you think of the new ‘do?! Drop your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]