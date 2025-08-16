Prince William & Princess Catherine Are Moving Again -- Here’s Why!

Prince William and Princess Catherine are ready to start the next chapter in their lives after a difficult couple of years, and that begins with a new home!

For the past three years, the Prince and Princess of Wales lived in Adelaide Cottage alongside their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — located near Windsor Castle in Berkshire. They left London and moved there in 2022 to be closer to the kids’ Lambrook School, as well as their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. But after Kate’s recent cancer battle, the family wants a change of scenery and is moving out! A spokesperson at Kensington Palace confirmed the news to People on Saturday, saying:

“The Wales family will move house later this year.”

But where is the family going? The Sun reported that Catherine and William are not moving far! The couple is set to stay in Windsor Great Park. They are simply relocating to the eight-bedroom $21 million residence, Forest Lodge! Wow! It’s an upgrade from their current four-bedroom place!

However, William and Kate aren’t just moving for more space — though the extra rooms must be nice! They feel like the family needs a “fresh start” after experiencing some rough times in Adelaide Cottage. Between Catherine and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the death of Queen Elizabeth, it’s been a lot on the family, so they hope to begin a new chapter in Forest Lodge. A source told the outlet:

“Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times. Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.”

Oof. According to The Sun, the residence is undergoing some minor renovations before the move, which Catherine and William are paying for themselves. They also reportedly will have no live-in staff members. And don’t expect the pair to move again, even when he becomes king! The source noted that they see the move as a “long-term” one into their “forever home.”

Sometimes you just need a clean slate after a tough few years! Hopefully, this new place will bring some peace to the Wales family! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

