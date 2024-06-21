Princess Catherine Shares Super Rare Fun Photo Of Prince William & Kids For His 42nd Birthday!

Happy birthday, Prince William!

To celebrate the Prince of Wales’ 42nd birthday on Friday, his wife Princess Catherine took to Instagram to share a brand new photo of the proud father of three with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And for once, this is SUCH a joyful pic of the fam!

The foursome can be seen in casual, preppy beach attire as they jump off a sand dune with a gorgeous blue sky behind them. Kate Middleton was not pictured, but she is credited with taking the snap sometime this year. So, you know what that means. Eagle-eyed fans are about to be zooming in to see if they can spot any photoshop fails! Hopefully, she learned her lesson by now! LOLz!

Related: How Princess Catherine Finds Relief Amid Cancer Battle

The Princess of Wales kept her message short and sweet in the caption, adding:

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx”

Very cute!

Considering most of the family portraits we see are super staged and formal, it’s so nice to see the kids being kids with their dad! We hope his birthday is as much fun as this photo looks! Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]