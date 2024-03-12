Princess Catherine Feels 'Awful' About Photoshop Fail Because Honesty Is 'Best Policy,' BUT...

Princess Catherine is having major regrets over THAT edited photo! Or at least that’s what insiders are claiming?!

According to a palace insider who spoke to The Telegraph on Monday, the Princess of Wales feels “awful” about messing around with her latest family portrait. But she just wanted it to be the “best it could be.” As for why the 42-year-old was so quick to apologize for her “amateur” photoshop skills gone wrong, the confidant insisted the mother of three’s desire to be transparent urged her to speak out because she believes honesty is the “best policy.” But if that’s true, why was she doing so much photoshopping in the first place?? Just saying!

Meanwhile, a friend of Kate’s told the Mirror that the future queen “would likely be upset by the furore caused by what was supposed to be an innocent family photograph.”

Wait, “would likely be upset”??

As in she doesn’t know about all the rumors swirling already? Then why did Kate release an apology? Super strange wording — and it’s only going to rile up the conspiracy theorists more. Jeez!!

It’s hard to imagine Kensington Palace really expects us to believe all this was some silly little mistake! We mean, this wasn’t one or two minor tweaks. There’s the potential that Kate wasn’t even in the photograph for real! If the royals care about honesty, they’d at least release the original picture to put this scandal to rest. And also to take some of the pressure off Prince William’s wife, who is supposed to be focusing her energy on recovering from surgery. But nope! They continue to throw her under the bus like it’s no big deal. No wonder she feels “awful.” Oof!!

