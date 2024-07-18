Princess Catherine Leaving Public Eye Again After Wimbledon -- But She Does Have A Statement For Us First

Princess Catherine is about to have a very quiet rest of the summer.

Prince William‘s wife was of course featured prominently at the Wimbledon tennis tournament earlier this month. And she just had another official outing on behalf of the royal family (more on that in a minute). But for now, as she continues to fight cancer, she is going to back away from the public sphere and return to privacy for a bit amid the ongoing health battle.

On Thursday, People spoke to royal family writer and insider Robert Jobson, who laid out what appears to be the plan for the Princess of Wales over the next few months. Acknowledging her ongoing fight against cancer following the reveal of her diagnosis earlier this year, Jobson said:

“Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.”

And he continued:

“She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”

Seriously!

Basically, the plan is this: Kate Middleton will back away from public outings and planned event appearances for the short-term future as she continues to go through cancer treatment. Most likely, as People notes, she will spend the rest of the summer at Anmer Hall, which is the family’s country home. It’s close to the beaches of Norfolk, and Kate and Wills enjoy being there with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to go boating and do other outdoor activities. So, that should be a lot of fun!

An unnamed insider echoed Jobson’s explanation and asserted that the low-key summer will allow Kate to rest and recover:

“She won’t have to be on center stage. Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”

But that’s not to say that her Wimbledon outing was too taxing! While she was very much in demand during her time under the watchful eyes of the world at the tennis tournament, the anonymous insider claimed that being in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club gave Kate the “sustenance” to push forward with treatment:

“This will have given her sustenance. She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward. And this was it.”

That makes sense. Pulling off a well-received public interaction under these circumstances was trying — but edifying! And she did it so well! Jobson agreed, adding:

“It showed a lot of courage and character, as she knew that the world was watching.”

Amen!

And now, well, it’s off to Anmer Hall for a bit. But not before one final public appearance!! On Thursday, the 42-year-old popped up at the Natural History Museum in London to celebrate the launch of two new gardens there. Kate is the royal patron of that museum, so its work has long been near and dear to her heart. And she commemorated the brief but important appearance with an official statement, too:

“I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world. I know the power of nature to support our development and well-being, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”

Still putting in work! She’s a dynamo!

We wish Kate the best with her ongoing recovery, and we hope the rest of the summer is fun and safe. Sending good vibes that this slide back to private life will allow her to carry on with cancer treatments and enjoy some much-needed family time!

