Princess Catherine & Prince William's Move Forces 2 Families Out Of Their Homes!

Princess Catherine and Prince William are on the move, and they’re not the only ones….

The Princess and Prince of Wales are packing up Adelaide Cottage and moving their family to a larger, eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park named Forest Lodge. A big upgrade — and something they felt was necessary after suffering so many difficult times in their current residence, including Kate Middleton‘s cancer battle. The new home is set to be their “forever home,” and the couple will be paying for the move and rent themselves — at no extra cost to taxpayers.

All good, right? Well, it turns out this transition is upending TWO other families! Oh, no!

Related: Meet The Princess Trying To Be The UK’s Kylie Jenner!

According to DailyMail.com on Sunday, there are two separate families who live in cottages near the mansion, and they’ve been forced to vacate! The cottages were originally stables for the residence and were converted into homes. But with royalty moving in, those families gotta get out! They’re just too close for comfort!

The families were asked to leave their homes earlier this summer ahead of the royal move — an announcement that “surprised” them all. A source claimed:

“They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move. They were not expecting it.”

Oof. That sucks!

But it does make sense. The future King needs to be safe — and he intends to live there even when it’s his turn on the throne! So, security needs to be of the highest priority. The insider added:

“Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

Apparently, the families were tenants of the Crown Estate. And the good thing is they weren’t given eviction notices. Instead, the families were simply asked to pack up and were relocated into similar or better housing elsewhere in the Great Park. So, it’s not the end of the world — but it’s still a lot of upheaval all because the Wales wanted a “fresh start”!

The royals will make their move later this year, a spokesperson confirmed to Page Six on Saturday. Thoughts?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]