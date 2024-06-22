Prince William Took The Kids To See Taylor Swift On The Eras Tour For His Birthday!

Taylor Swift had some very special guests at her first Eras Tour show in London!

On Friday, while singing to a sold out Wembley Stadium, T-Swizzle had a royal birthday boy in her audience! Celebrating turning 42 alongside his kiddos, Prince William enjoyed a night full of dancing and singing along with thousands of other Swifties. Prince Louis, 6, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 10, were happy to be alongside their father, too! How fun! Sadly, of course, Princess Catherine couldn’t make the date due to resting up. Making that appearance for Trooping the Colour reportedly took it out of her.

This was certainly a fun birthday for the Prince of Wales –as it would be for most of us!

But for Will it’s actually a reunion, too, as he and Mz. Swift met before! Way back in 2013 he and the Fortnight singer teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi for some karaoke at Kensington Palace. The trio had a blast at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner while singing Livin’ On A Prayer. Classic! And now, 11 years later, they’re back in the same spot — singing together once again! Full circle moment!

Despite Kate being absent, it’s nice to see William and the kids get out and have some fun. The whole family has been going through so much drama lately, we bet he enjoyed just getting to kick back with Taylor on Daddy’s birthday!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

