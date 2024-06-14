Princess Catherine Says She's Returning To Public Duties THIS Weekend And Opens Up About 'Good' & 'Bad Days' Amid Cancer Treatment!

This is a turn of events!

Princess Catherine has been out of the spotlight for months amid her cancer treatment — which has continuously sparked conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and well-being — but that is all coming to an end THIS weekend! Yes, really!! On Friday, Kate Middleton opened up about her health journey while confirming that she will be attending King Charles III‘s Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday. In the unexpected Instagram post, she wrote alongside a portrait of herself:

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to [Prince] William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The mother of three, who announced her diagnosis in March, continued:

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Wow! That’s amazing that she is stepping out — so brave and wonderful!! Taking it easy is vital during a battle like this, but it is encouraging to know she feels well enough to attend events on her good days, too! Reflecting more broadly on this medical emergency, the Princess of Wales concluded:

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

So inspiring! Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

We are so glad to finally hear from the 42-year-old! And we are so encouraged to hear that she is doing well amid this scary process, too. We look forward to seeing her out and about this weekend and beyond! Wishing her nothing but the best as she continues to fight this disease. Thoughts?! Well wishes?? Share ’em (below)!

