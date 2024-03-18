Princess Catherine Really DID Go Shopping With Prince William -- Seen Clearly In New Video! WATCH!

Princess Catherine did go on a public errand with Prince William over the weekend, and there’s actual proof!

As we covered, The Sun reported that the couple was seen at Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday after attending their kids’ sports games earlier that day. Kate Middleton was said to be looking “happy, relaxed and healthy” during the trip to the store, but there were no photos or videos initially reported, making the whole story feel a little suspicious amid conspiracy theories about Kate’s health and whereabouts. But there’s no need to second-guess the sighting anymore!

On Monday, TMZ got ahold of a video that clearly shows the Prince and Princess of Wales leaving the shop with bags in hand. It was recorded by Nelson Silva at around 12:45 p.m. local time — yes, the outlet double-checked the metadata to make sure this wasn’t some kind of trick amid all the photoshop and body double rumors. Hah!

According to the shopper, he was in the store when he recognized a familiar face and decided to start filming, he explained:

“I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere.”

He continued:

“I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were.”

The store is just about a mile away from their home, Adelaide Cottage, so it makes sense that they would be able to hop over by foot. The onlooker finished:

“Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”

In the video, the couple could be seen walking quickly, both with smiles on their faces. The 42-year-old mother of three seemed particularly bubbly as she walked briskly and looked up at her husband — no sign of any ailment slowing her down.

Ch-ch-check it out:

Wow.

She’s really out and about! We can’t help but think this was Kensington Palace‘s plan to shut down all the pesky rumors!

As Perezcious readers know, this marks the first time Kate has been spotted in public and outside of a car since last year amid rampant conspiracy theories. The fact that she’s seen walking around on her own two feet is huge considering all the lookalike rumors or claims she’s in a coma! We bet the palace had her embark on the outing in hopes a commoner would film her and help them stop all the rumors once and for all. Obviously, their previous attempts haven’t worked! But thanks to this clearly unedited video, it’s hard to deny this isn’t her or that she’s not doing better post-surgery.

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

