Princess Catherine Supposedly 'Happy' & 'Healthy' With Prince William In Outing -- But NO Photos Taken?!?

Princess Catherine was spotted over the weekend in public for the first time since surgery — but it’s still a little sus!

According to The Sun on Sunday, Kate Middleton was seen looking “happy, relaxed and healthy” while on a visit to the Windsor Farm Shop, which is just one mile away from her home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The sighting occurred on Saturday alongside Prince William, and it marks the first time the 42-year-old has stepped out into a public place since her abdominal surgery in January. Previously, she’s only been seen in paparazzi-snapped car shots.

A witness at the shop told the outlet:

“After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

But there’s a problem! Despite the very noteworthy sighting, NO photographs were taken! Huh?! How did no other shopper think to take a photo or video?! Considering the whole world is focused on the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories right now, that’s odd!

Also, this wasn’t their only weekend outing! The Prince and Princess of Wales also reportedly stepped out to watch sporting events for their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Saturday morning. But, again, there’s no evidence of the sighting. Huh.

Because Kensington Palace is already no longer a trusted source for many people and media outlets following the photoshop controversy, it’s hard to know what to believe without undeniable proof. And so far, KP and the Windsor Farm Shop aren’t speaking out. They simply told People they had no comment when questioned about the sighting. Hmm…

So, did the mother of three really emerge from hiding amid rumors about her well-being?! Or is this just The Firm’s way of trying to calm down speculation?? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]