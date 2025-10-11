Priscilla Presley Hit With Lawsuit Claiming She Lied To IRS About MILLIONS In Jewelry & Memorabilia!

Priscilla Presley is in legal trouble yet again…

Remember back in August when the 80-year-old’s former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko slammed her with a lawsuit, claiming she “pulled the plug” on Lisa Marie? All because she allegedly didn’t want her daughter to gain control of Graceland? Well, they’re back again with another issue… and this time, it has to do with Priscilla’s reportings to the IRS.

Per the legal docs obtained by People, her former business partners are claiming she submitted a “Form 433-A to the IRS in an attempt to negotiate down her tax obligations, where she falsely represented to the IRS on May 4, 2023, that she only owned jewelry worth $6,000”. At the time, according to the lawsuit, the Internal Revenue Service was “working to finalize the settlement between Priscilla and Riley [Keough], at Priscilla’s demand (ultimately resulting in a multi-million-dollar payment that Priscilla needed, and resulting in multi-million-dollar payouts to other family members)”.

The problem, though? The lawsuit alleges Priscilla was well aware she owned a “multi-million-dollar jewelry collection” as well as “collectibles on display and in storage at Graceland worth upwards of $25 million.” Whoa! That’s a lot of money to hide from the feds! Angie Marchese, Manager of the Graceland Archives, also manages a storage facility off-site of the Graceland estate — which Kruse and Fialko are claiming Elvis Presley‘s former wife used to hide the true value of her belongings to the IRS.

Related: Nicolas Cage Threw Lisa Marie’s $65K Engagement Ring Into The Ocean In Fight!

In fact, the two business partners are claiming she “orchestrated their immediate termination” after finding out they intended to to tell the IRS the truth about what was happening! She fired the whistleblowers?? Oof.

Those are some heavy claims… on top of some even HEAVIER claims…

But Priscilla’s lawyer Marty Singer is fighting back. He says their allegations are “false” and “nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to tarnish the reputation of an 80-year-old woman”:

“The claims made by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko are absurd and completely without merit. This false claim is nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to tarnish the reputation of an 80-year-old woman. This allegation has nothing to do with the claims that exist against Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko and do not deflect the substantial liability Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have for the claims against them for engaging in misappropriation of substantial monies from Priscilla Presley and engaging in elder abuse.”

Damn! Elder abuse??

Of course, the real question here is if the IRS is going to get involved now. We mean, if they get wind of all this commotion, they might decide to open up their own investigation against Priscilla. And an audit might end up being worse for her than a lawsuit! She could even end up in prison if they found actual fraud! Scary thought…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]