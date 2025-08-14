Priscilla Presley SUED! Former Business Partners Claim She 'Pulled The Plug' On Daughter Lisa Marie To Gain Control Of Elvis' Estate!

Some serious allegations were just made about Priscilla Presley…

The 80-year-old was just sued by former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko for a whopping $50 million! And all because they claim Priscilla let her own daughter Lisa Marie Presley die to gain complete control of the Elvis Presley estate.

Wait, WHAT?!

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the pair alleged Lisa was visibly sick and complained to her mom about her health when they attended the Golden Globes together in January 2023. Everyone noticed something was off with the musician, including Priscilla that night.

However, Kruse and Fialko claim Priscilla purposefully “ignored the warning signs despite being only a short drive from the world-renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.” Instead, the lawsuit claimed she “clasped to the spotlight” and went out for drinks afterwards with Lisa. And then, Priscilla supposedly “sent Lisa on a long drive to her Calabasas home.”

Then, a day later, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital, where she suffered from cardiac arrest. It was there that Kruse and Fialko claim that “Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted.” They said the matriarch made the decision before Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, got to the hospital — and even though the Dirty Laundry artist signed a directive to “prolong her life.”

Whoa!

Why do all this? The plaintiffs allege that Priscilla wanted to put a stop to Lisa’s plans to remove her as the sole trustee of Michael Jackson’s ex-wife’s irrevocable life insurance trust. However, she allegedly not only wanted to try to gain control of the trust but also of the estate altogether and Graceland.

Kruse and Fialko even claim Priscilla said this a week after her daughter’s death:

“I’m the queen. I’m in charge of Graceland.”

There is no way Priscilla would do something this evil to her own family… right?

We know she fought with Riley over Lisa’s trust. She challenged an amendment that removed both Priscilla and former business manager Barry Siegel as trustees and left the 36-year-old actress as the sole trustee. The two women eventually settled the matter, with Riley paying Priscilla millions to end the fight. That put the Girlfriend Experience alum in charge of her momma’s estate. But Priscilla wouldn’t go this far to gain control over Elvis’ estate, would she?! This has to be some sort of super sick joke…

Well, Priscillia has already fired back at the allegations! Her attorney Marty Singer told TMZ that the accusations in the lawsuit are “fabricated, malicious lies.” He added that the suit is “nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman,” and called the whole thing a “disgusting publicity stunt.”

Priscilla has been in an all-out war with Kruse and Fialko for a while. She sued the pair in July 2024 for financial elder abuse, claiming they took advantage of her and cheated her out of over $1 million. Singer alleged this new lawsuit is also “blatant retaliation.” And he wasn’t done bashing Kruse and Fialko! Singer continued:

“Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy; it is malicious character assassination, and should be broadly condemned. These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity and we are confident this case will be dismissed.”

What does Riley think about this, though? Singer noted that Lisa’s daughter “stands behind her grandmother 100% and is equally disgusted with this latest, vicious attempt by Kruse to attempt to ruin her grandmother’s life.”

Yikes.

We really, really hope these accusations aren’t true.

