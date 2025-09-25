Nicolas Cage Threw Lisa Marie Presley’s $65K Engagement Ring Into The Ocean In Massive Fight!

It sounds like Nicolas Cage took cues from Titanic when handling treasured jewelry… only quite a bit less romantic…

Back in the early aughts, the Face/Off star was married to Lisa Marie Presley? It didn’t last, which was apparently not a big surprise for anyone around them — as their toxic fights were the stuff of legend!

Well, now one legend is being printed. Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley goes into painful detail about a heated fight between her late daughter and former son-in-law in her new memoir Softly, As I Leave You: Live After Elvis.

Related: Reese Witherspoon Had To ‘Rewire’ Brain After Abusive Relationship

In the book, the 80-year-old recalls the “stunning … six-carat, $65,000 diamond” engagement ring with which Nicolas proposed to her daughter. While it sounds like the ring deserves to sparkle in the sun, Priscilla revealed it actually met a dark, watery fate during a bad argument between the exes:

“One afternoon, they went sailing off the coast of Catalina Island on Nick’s yacht, the Weston. Something set off another of their epic fights, and Lisa pulled off her engagement ring and threw it at Nick.”

Uh oh… Does anyone have any guesses on what happened next?? She continued:

“Furious, Nick threw the ring overboard.”

Oh no!!!

The Naked Gun star writes that Nicolas quickly regretted the moment of anger. Later he had divers search the area in an attempt to find the sparkler, but unfortunately to no avail. She wrote:

“As far as I know, the ring is still there.”

So like Rose’s heart of the sea necklace from Titanic, the ring is lost at sea! But don’t worry… When you’re a movie star, you can afford to replace expensive jewelry on a whim. And that’s exactly what the Moonstruck star did! According to Priscilla, he presented Lisa with “an even bigger diamond (ten carats), and they got engaged all over again.”

Lisa and Nicolas got married in 2002 but called it quits that same year… Then finalized their divorce two years later in 2004. Yeah, not exactly a big shocker after hearing a story like this one, right?

On the bright side? If you’re into diving and have a strong sense of adventure, there’s an amazing engagement ring apparently just waiting to be found somewhere off the coast of Catalina. Just saying…

Reactions to this wild tale, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image WENN]