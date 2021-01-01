Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Ring In Sweet, Optimistic New Year's Celebration Together!

Leave it to these two to keep things cool, calm, and collected… and look like the cutest couple ever while doing it, too!

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, kept things low key to usher in the New Year late Thursday night! It appears they were alone, socially distanced, chill… and oh-so-cute and perfect in each other’s company!

The couple, who just celebrated their second wedding anniversary together back at the very start of December, both showed off festive, New Year’s themed pictures on their Instagram accounts. As you can see below — cute gold 2021 glasses and all, for the 38-year-old actress and her 28-year-old musician husband — a good time was had by all:

Happy New Year to these two lovely love birds!

Even in spite of some bad breakup news around the celeb world that caps off a particularly bad breakup year, it’s always nice to see a couple doing their thing as happy as can be!

