The Bachelor's Pilot Pete Announces He & GF Kelley Flanagan Have 'Decided To Go Our Separate Ways'

Wow! Guess it just wasn’t meant to be!

Former Bachelor leading man Peter Weber looked like he was ready to fly off into the sunset with girlfriend Kelley Flanagan after the two got together this year and settled into a nice groove as a couple. But after nine months — and on the very last day of the year, no less — the former reality TV star announced that it all wasn’t meant to be, after all. Oh, no!

Related: So Much For All This Sweet BTS Stuff About The Couple’s First Encounter…

The southern California native took to Instagram on Thursday, December 31st, and shared the big (bad!) news that he and the Chicago native Flanagan had decided to go their separate ways. Of course, this comes nine months after the pair got together in the first place, so while they had a good run, it’s definitely sad to see them part.

Classy as ever, the commercial pilot thanked his now-ex-girlfriend for the time they were able to spend together while he reflected on the ending of their love, writing on the social media site (below):

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Awww! Classy, authentic, heartfelt… again, sorry to see them not work out, but that’s about as nice a breakup note as you can pen, ya know?

Along with it, Weber shared this IG pic of the end of it all:

Sad!

Now, a source spoke to E! News about the couple’s surprising split news, and was clear on a couple points: Peter was the one who “ultimately” ended it, but both he and Flanagan both agreed that they needed to spend some time apart and see where things go from here.

The insider explained (below):

“Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart. They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them. They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now.”

Tough stuff!

What say U about this split, Perezcious readers?! First Madison Prewett, then Hannah Ann Sluss, and now Kelley Flanagan… Pilot Pete has proven to be a tricky one to pin down…

[Image via Peter Weber/Instagram]