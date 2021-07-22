Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Gives Birth To Adorable Baby Boy! LOOK!

Amazing news for Mama June Shannon and her extended family!

On Wednesday, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon gave birth to her second child with husband Joshua Efird — and so Mama June is a grandmother (again)! And Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is an auntie (again)!! Amazing!

The stars of Mama June: Road to Redemption welcomed baby boy Bentley Jameson Efird (love the name!) into the world after Pumpkin was initially admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night.

She went through labor overnight and, well, here we are now!

Ch-ch-check out Pumpkin’s sweet pics and welcome message for this adorable little tyke (below):

Look at that precious little face!

Pumpkin and Joshua, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace, so Bentley is the perfect addition to their growing family!

Love it!

[Image via Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird/Instagram]