Mama June Reunites With All 4 Daughters At Pumpkin's Baby Shower -- First Time In SIX YEARS!

These five, together again — at last!

For the first time in SIX YEARS, Mama June Shannon spent face-to-face time with all four of her daughters at once. And judging by the smiles shown on their faces in pics from the reunion, it seems like a good time was truly had by all. So great!

The big news came over the weekend, as Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird was celebrating her baby shower and had her reality TV star momma come out for the festivities. Along with June herself, 21-year-old Pumpkin also invited sisters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, Jessica “Chubbs Shannon, 24, and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 26 — and all showed out for the event, making the whole thing into a fun family event!

You can see a great picture of all five women smiling together at the baby shower HERE.

Awww!!!

Now, this isn’t the first time June has gotten back in her daughters’ lives since first battling drug addiction and the influence of boyfriend Geno Doak. The From Not To Hot star recently saw Alana, Jessica, and Lauryn. However, she’d been estranged from Anna for years, and so it was very notable to see her reconnect with “Chickadee” on this special occasion for the family.

As Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fans will recall, the family’s original reality show was canceled back in 2014 after June began spending time with a man who was convicted of molesting Anna as a child. A year later, Chickadee sued her mother, seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars of unpaid salary for appearing on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. And of course, June’s insanely expensive and long-standing drug addiction hadn’t helped things between the mom and her oldest daughter at all, either.

June spoke to Page Six about the reunion and some of its uncertainties, saying (below):

“I haven’t seen all the girls together at once because the relationship with Anna has always been difficult because of my mother. I wanted to be in the right frame of mind to be able to deal with Anna as it’s always been a touchy subject. She is still with the same boyfriend and it was a little weird to see them. But I did what I call ‘roll call’ with all of the girls being there.”

Perhaps with this week’s reunion, all that drama can now be water under the bridge?

Mama June’s road to redemption over the last few months continues to be interesting, to say the least. She’s got a new reality show — appropriately called Road To Redemption — tracking her every move now, and it’s heartwarming to see the embattled mom committed to doing some of the hard work to get her family back.

Honey Boo Boo has been the breakthrough star of the June’s spin-off so far, at one point heroically confronting Geno Doak over the heartache June’s BF caused the fam. This followed a powerful segment weeks earlier, when Thompson confronted Mama June herself in a very emotional episode.

Here’s hoping this reunion and baby shower is just another in a series of smart, happy, healthy moves to get Mama June fully reacquainted with her family and back on her feet!

