Queen Elizabeth Encouraged Meghan Markle To Make Up With Her Estranged Father -- Here's Why!

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly worked super hard to convince Meghan Markle to fix her relationship with her estranged father Thomas Markle!

According to just one fragment of royal expert Katie Nicholl’s upcoming book, The New Royals, obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the late monarch did her best to smooth over a family feud — only this didn’t involve her immediate fam! Before Prince William and Prince Harry’s estrangement was the talk of the town, Meghan and her father’s fractious relationship made headlines, specifically around her wedding in 2018.

According to Katie, the Queen picked up on the rift and tried her best to solve the issue, as the author wrote:

“The Queen could see how damaging the situation was between Meghan and her father and she did speak to Meghan about it and tried to encourage her to talk to Thomas.”

Why did Queen Elizabeth want them to reconcile? Unfortunately, it wasn’t exactly out of the kindness of her heart. Instead, a royal source claims Her Majesty felt the drama looked bad for the royal family:

“[The Queen felt] the whole thing was quite badly handled with Thomas Markle and if it had been done differently, it would have come out better.”

PR always seems to come first with the royals…

As Perezcious readers know, Meghan and Thomas’ problems really caught fire in 2018 when the former TV show lighting director skipped out on his plans to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel. Before the nuptials, he was infamously photographed getting a suit measured and checking out books about the UK — snapshots he later admitted he staged in collaboration with a paparazzo. He then bowed out of the ceremony and later faked undergoing heart surgery. Obviously, a snub like that caused a lot of speculation and additional media craze ahead of the already noteworthy wedding, during which now-King Charles III walked the Suits alum down the aisle. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot, Thomas told TMZ:

“The service was beautiful and it’s history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter’s hand.”

The 78-year-old also later revealed Harry warned him not to work with the press — but Thomas lied to and then hung up on his son-in-law during the heated chat ahead of the wedding. Harsh!

Things then deteriorated between the father-daughter duo when the Archetypes podcast host accused him of leaking a private letter she sent him following her wedding, begging him to stop “causing so much pain.” She expressed at the time:

“Please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband … I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world.”

She also sued and won a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for publishing the emotional note. Obviously, these issues weren’t going to be solved with a simple conversation the Queen so desperately wanted! And it wasn’t really her right to force a reconciliation when Meghan wasn’t ready to forgive. Just saying.

But the Queen’s issues with the feud didn’t just fall on Meg. The author also noted the 96-year-old thought it was a mistake that Harry never traveled to Mexico to meet his future father-in-law before saying, “I do.” Katie noted:

“I think she felt that Harry should certainly have met Thomas Markle and it was unfortunate that that had to happen.”

Def a bummer!

Thankfully, while Harry and Meghan have been ostracized from the rest of their family members (on both sides), Queen Elizabeth didn’t have any hard feelings before her death — though she was “exhausted” by the ongoing feud. Royal author Robert Hardman told People on Friday:

“The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her. I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up.”

We bet lots more is to come when The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown comes out on October 4. Thoughts so far?

