Queen Elizabeth Felt ‘Exhausted’ By The Royal Family's Feud with Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, Book Claims

It sounds like even Queen Elizabeth II had become fed up with the royal family drama.

According to an upcoming book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, the late monarch supposedly told a friend that “she was exhausted by the turmoil” surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to say goodbye to life as royals and subsequent feud. A confidante shared that “she was very hurt” by the drama, adding that the Queen lamented when discussing the rift:

“I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore.”

Yikes…

As you know, the royal family has not been too happy with the couple since they stepped down as senior working members. Everything from their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they claimed someone in the fam made racist remarks about Archie, to their subsequent chats about the drama and an upcoming bombshell memoir from Harry — it’s no wonder why Queen Elizabeth was worn out. However, entertainment and royal reporter Neil Sean claimed in a YouTube video that a “very good source” said the former actress asked to meet with King Charles III “one-to-one” to attempt to “clear the air” about what went down. So perhaps the Queen’s desire for this bitter feud to end was granted? Or at least, they are starting the process of putting it to an end.

Another source of her sorrow also came from the fact that the 96-year-old wanted to spend more time with her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, something that most likely proved difficult due the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving across the pond to Montecito, California. And of course, their messy situation with their relatives. Katie wrote in the book:

“It was a source of sadness to the queen that she got to see so little of Archie and Lilibet and that Harry and Meghan were not able to join her for a weekend at Balmoral in August, when the queen used to host a ‘sleepover’ for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Sadly, Queen Elizabeth only saw the two kids a couple of times before her death earlier this month. Prince Harry and Meghan previously took their little ones to meet Her Majesty when they arrived in London for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. They later spent more time together at Windsor Castle one day before Lilibet’s first birthday on June 4. Despite the handful of interactions, Harry expressed his happiness that the Queen got to hug her “beloved great-grandchildren” in an emotional statement following her passing:

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed.”

Such a tough situation. But hopefully, the fam will try to make peace with each other in the future. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think this feud between the royals will ever come to the end? Let us know in the comments below.

