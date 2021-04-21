Queen Elizabeth Breaks Her Silence Following Prince Philip’s Funeral With Rare Personal Message

Queen Elizabeth II is speaking out for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral.

In case you didn’t know, it is rare for the British monarch to open up about her emotional state. But for her 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth decided to update the world on how she’s been doing since the death of her late husband. On Wednesday, she released a rare message expressing gratitude for all of the warm wishes for her and the family during this difficult time.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

Elizabeth continued, reiterating her appreciation for all the love and support over the past couple of days:

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

The letter released by Buckingham Palace had then been signed with “Elizabeth R.” Take a look (below):

The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

Earlier that day, the Royal Family social media accounts also revealed the reigning royal plans to keep her birthday low-key and spend it “privately” at Windsor castle.

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday. HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York. This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/kOeH399Ndp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

In case you didn’t know, the family is currently in an eight-day period of mourning following the funeral service. A source told Us Weekly that the matriarch has been leaning on the support of family:

“The Queen had a somber birthday this year. She’s grieving the loss of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, and spent the day with her corgis. She spoke to family members who are rallying together to keep her company.”

And despite the continued display of strength, Elizabeth still misses her husband so much:

“Prince Philip’s passing has hit the queen harder than expected, but she’s remaining calm and collected. She’s strong, and I’m sure she’ll pull through.”

As you may know, the world watched as Prince Harry reunited with his grandmother, Prince Charles, and Prince William for the first time in over a year last weekend. The family held an intimate ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with only 30 close relatives in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols. During the funeral, Her Majesty sat alone for the service to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Even more so, the event saw estranged brothers, William and Harry, sharing some public interactions. The pair were first seen walking on either side of their cousin Peter Phillips and later were spotted chatting after the funeral. It’s no secret that the queen hopes this heartbreaking time will be the first step in healing the siblings relationship — and maybe Elizabeth will get her birthday wish soon.

We hope you have a great day, Queen Elizabeth, even during this period of grief.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]