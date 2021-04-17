Prince Harry & Prince William Reunite For The First Time In Over A Year At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for the first time in over a year — but it’s under some sorrowful circumstances.

On Saturday, the brothers joined other members of the royal family in walking behind their late grandfather, Prince Philip, during the procession to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, William and Harry did NOT stand shoulder to shoulder behind the custom Range Rover (designed by the Duke of Edinburgh before his passing) carrying Philip’s casket. They, instead, were positioned on either side of their cousin Peter Phillips, AKA the son of Princess Anne. Take a look at some of the pictures HERE or view the funeral procession (below):

According to People, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson claimed the procession order was “a practical change rather than sending a signal.” As you may know, the tension between the princes has been at an all-time high since Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Before his grandfather’s death, Harry expressed having some friction with members of the royal household during the pair’s conversation. Specifically, he detailed how his brother and Prince Charles were “trapped” within the institution and also claimed that his father stopped taking his calls for some time. We can only imagine how awkward and heavy it must feel for all of them to be reconnecting under such sad times.

Still, the palace representative said the entire family planned to push the drama aside and come together to lay Prince Philip to rest.

“This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”

The service marks the first time Harry and William have been seen together since March 2020, when they attended a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. It’s also the first time the rogue royal has returned to England since stepping down as a senior working member of the royal family along with his wife, Meghan.

Harry returned home last Sunday following the news of his grandpa’s death at the age of 99 and had reportedly been quarantining at Frogmore Cottage since. The Duchess of Sussex — who is expecting the couple’s second child — did not attend the funeral with her husband as she had not been cleared by her doctor. Per People, Meghan is reportedly watching a live stream of service with baby Archie at their home in Montecito, California.

Our thoughts are with the royal family during this difficult time. What did U think about Harry and Williams’s reunion, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

