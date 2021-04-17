Prince Harry Speaks To Prince William While Exiting Prince Philip’s Funeral

Whoa, Prince Harry and Prince William were spotted chatting face-to-face following Prince Philip’s funeral!

In case you missed it, the intimate service first saw William and Harry reuniting while walking in procession behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s casket. The estranged siblings had their cousin Peter Phillips between them, and there didn’t appear to be an opportunity to speak during their somber ceremony.

During the service, the 30 members of the royal family in attendance sat separately due to COVID-19 regulations. Kate Middleton sat alongside husband William while Harry sat further away from the rest of the family. As you may know, Meghan Markle remained at the couple’s California home under doctor’s orders since she’s in the final months of her pregnancy. But sources confirmed to People that she had watched the event from their home with Archie.

As family members exited St. George’s Chapel, William, Harry, and Kate walked and chatted together. Take a look (below):

As the royal family departs Prince Philip's funeral service, Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry are featured sharing an exchange. #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/vds2u5aCKg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 17, 2021

Woah, it’s definitely a big moment between the duo! All eyes were on William and Harry as it was the first time they had been spotted together since the Duke of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to Montecito with his family. It’s also the first time the public had seen them interact since Harry opened up about their longstanding rift in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the tell-all, the prince claimed his brother was “trapped” in his royal role and expressed their relationship was currently “space.” He explained:

“I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together, and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

Following the interview, CBS correspondent Gayle King gave an update on where the brother’s relationship stood — saying they’ve spoken on the phone, but the conversations proved to be unhelpful.

“Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother, and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

A source later told Us Weekly that William had been “fuming” over the comment, adding:

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head. He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

Of course, it was under sad circumstances that have brought them back together so soon. But could we see the two mending the fences after this tragic time? What do U think, guys? Let us know in the comments (below)!

