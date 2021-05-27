Wait, Was The Queen TRICKED Into Signing Off On Prince Harry’s Show With Oprah Winfrey?!

While Queen Elizabeth reportedly did give Prince Harry the go-ahead for his Apple TV+ series, she apparently didn’t expect him to trash talk the entire royal family in it!

On Wednesday, a source close to the institution told DailyMail.com the monarch is “absolutely gobsmacked” by what the 36-year-old had to say on his new show — and claims trust between them is now in jeopardy. Yikes, so much for their strong relationship!

The Queen reportedly gave “her blessing” to Harry in 2018 when he first pitched working with Oprah Winfrey on docuseries about mental health, but we are pretty sure she didn’t sign up for the total attack against the royal household!

The insider explained that Harry initially planned to touch on the need for mental health support for military veterans but never revealed what personal information he actually planned to share. Obviously, that didn’t turn out to be the case. Now palace sources feel the former military pilot deceived the family into something they never would have signed off on, saying:

“Those around the Queen and Prince Charles are absolutely gobsmacked by what has happened. It is a question of trust, and honestly, any of that is hanging by a thread at the moment. No one within the Palace circles has anything but sympathy for Harry’s trauma and troubled life, but there is upset and discomfort at him sharing it on an international television show. Certainly, the intimate detail of his hardships paint a very negative picture of his family and upbringing. Many people have a different view.”

Yeah, we kind of assumed there would be no going back on this one.

In case you haven’t seen it, Harry got real about a whole bunch of topics in The Me You Can’t See but specifically touched on his difficult upbringing with Prince Charles in the palace, saying:

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

Since then, another source told Us Weekly that Charles “is boiling with anger” over the revelations Harry made — especially coming after the scathing conversation with Dax Shepard:

“[He] feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop. The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

Yeah, we doubt the Prince of Wales will speak out any time soon unless his son decides to serve out any more blows to the Queen and the rest of the crew. In all seriousness, though, the whole ordeal is certainly a tricky situation as the prince was just opening up about his mental health. And it has definitely become clear that the royals are a part of Harry’s journey.

Speaking with People, journalist Bryony Gordon noted the importance of the Duke of Sussex conversation about mental illness and how the fam plays into it, explaining:

“This is a man who, at the age of 12, was sent out to walk behind his mother’s coffin and console the masses outside Kensington Palace. I just don’t understand why we’re now angry with him that that might have affected him.”

Still, the contents within his recent sit-down didn’t help the crew too much. As royal historian Robert Lacey put it to the publication:

“The world is a better place for what Harry has done. But this is another blow for the British crown and royal family.”

Because of that, it is really hard to see any sort of reconciliation in sight for this group in the future! Or a way for either of them to act differently…

