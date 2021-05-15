Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Is ‘Selfish’ For Saying Prince Charles Passed On A 'Cycle' Of 'Genetic Pain'

Some people have some strong thoughts about Prince Harry’s candid interview, where he opened up about his relationship with Prince Charles.

The 36-year-old royal did not hold back when criticizing his father’s parenting skills on the Armchair Expert podcast this week. While on a mental health journey, the Duke of Sussex said he learned how Charles inadvertently raised him the way he was brought up as a young monarch. But he expressed how he would not do the same with his own children — AKA 2-year-old Archie and soon-to-be-here daughter. Harry said:

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

Related: Harry & Meghan’s Baby Girl Will Be A ‘Great Unifier’ For Royal Family!

Ouch! He continued, claiming a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” was passed onto him:

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway, so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”

Logically, it all makes sense! But the Duke of Sussex also called out his dad specifically, saying:

“I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids.’”

Yeah… If we thought the tell-all interview had been bad for their relationship, this certainly did not help. And while the Prince of Wales hasn’t responded to Harry’s interview, royal expert Robert Jobson was disgusted that the rogue prince decided to slam the royal family again soon after Prince Philip’s funeral. The author told Page Six on Friday:

“To start saying things within weeks of his grandfather’s funeral seems ungracious. I’m sure if he used his brain now and then … [he’d realize] it’s not helpful talking about his personal problems. He’s talking about his father, who’s just lost his own dad, going through his own traumas and mental health issues. Surely he should support Charles now more than ever, and I don’t know why he’s done it.”

Obviously, not! The 57-year-old saltily added:

“He is very self-indulged. He doesn’t seem to care about anybody’s feelings but himself. His father has just lost his own father, his grandmother has just lost her husband, her confidant of over 70 years, so for me, it’s quite selfish.”

Well, he seems less than thrilled. But Jobson recognized how the husband of Meghan Markle has struggled with his mental health — which had been a big topic of discussion with Dax Shepard. Still, he thinks Harry should have kept it all to himself in the end:

“Just because he’s selling a series on mental health with Oprah [Winfrey] doesn’t mean you have to trash your family. I don’t really see what is gained.”

We mean… The guy was on a podcast about mental health, and this was a part of his story. Just saying! To be honest, though, he could have said a lot worse if he provided specific examples!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U think Harry had been selfish for critiquing Charles’ parenting style? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]