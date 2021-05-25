Meghan Markle Is Helping Prince Harry & Archie Heal From Royal Trauma With Reiki & More -- DETAILS

Meghan Markle didn’t just show Prince Harry the importance of mental health, she educated him on spiritual health as well!

During the Duke of Sussex’s recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, he told the host that Prince Charles had “suffered” because of his upbringing and that his father had then “treated me the way he was treated,” describing it as “genetic pain” — a term some critics weren’t particularly fond of.

Well, turns out it was Meg who introduced Harry to the concept, according to a DailyMail.com source, and told him that “ancestral healing” would help him “break the cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering.” An insider with close ties to the Suits alum explained:

“Meghan is the one who introduced Harry to the term ancestral healing. She said she learned about generational trauma from her mom [Doria Ragland] who started taking her to weekly services at Agapé International and credits it’s founder Michael Beckwith for teaching her about spirituality.”

The source went on to say that Meg thinks she and Harry must “break the cycle” born of the “lineage of pain” that both of their bloodlines have apparently suffered, sharing:

“Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering, generations of genetic baggage and that it’s now up to them to break the cycle once and for all.”

Yikes. No pressure!

The confidant noted the Duchess has also been a “big advocate of tapping therapy” — which is used to relieve anxiety and emotional pain by tapping on pressure points — ever since she watched the documentary, Heal. The confidant shared:

“[Meghan] is convinced that tapping has helped both her and Harry release negative patterns imprinted on their DNA from past generations – generations going all the way back to even the darkest of times including slavery, war, you name it.”

But that’s not all: Meg also does Reiki — a popular form of Japanese energy healing.

While normally this practice sees a therapist channeling energy into a patient through touch, which is said to activate the natural healing processes of the patient’s body, the actress apparently does Reiki “on herself”:

“Meghan also does Reiki on herself, and even on Archie and her dogs to help them feel more balanced and relaxed.”

Wow! Truly a woman of many talents!

During the podcast interview — which was promoting Harry’s Apple TV+ mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See — the 36-year-old said he moved to California with his family to “break the cycle” of pain he suffered as a royal, sharing:

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically. It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”

We’re glad to hear the couple are healing their traumas — and are inspiring others to do the same!

What do you think about Meghan and Harry’s foray into energy healing, Perezcious readers? Would YOU ever try Reiki if you haven’t already? Share your thoughts (below)!

