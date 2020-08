We’ve been enjoying Quinn XCII for a while now – and he just keeps getting better and better!

His music is weird – in the best way possible. It really sounds so different from what everyone else is doing. That’s what makes it so great!

His new song, Am I High, featuring blackbear, should appeal to both fans of pop and hip hop.

This is aces!

Check it out above!

