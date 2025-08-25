Raven-Symoné’s Wife Has A Surprising Clapback To Accusations She Married Child Star For Money: 'I'm Richer!'

Raven-Symoné’s wife has a rich message for those accusing her of marrying the Disney star for money!

On Monday, an old clip from a January episode of Raven and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday’s Tea Time w/ Raven & Miranda podcast resurfaced in which the former personal assistant addresses gold digger accusations. While chatting with Robby Hoffman, Miranda told listeners:

“Part of why I feel like I have to stand 10 toes down about it and speak with my whole chest is because so many people think I married Raven just for money.”

Hoffman encouraged her to “say, ‘I didn’t!’ Say, ‘I’m richer!’” And that’s just what Miranda did. She faced the camera and said:

“I didn’t marry Raven for money. I’m richer!”

Whoa, what?! How is she richer? Was Raven’s childhood Disney contract that bad? Did she blow it all? Or does Miranda just have that much?? Dang!

She went on:

“I married Raven because I’m really attracted to her. Even her boobs, and she might remove them, and that’s fine with me because I don’t care.”

Ha! Didn’t expect that answer, that’s for sure!

Raven and Miranda tied the knot in 2020 five years after meeting. While she used to be a personal assistant for several celebrities, Miranda now is a podcast host and blogger on Substack… As for her net worth, who knows if she REALLY tops Raven’s Disney Channel money!

Reactions??

[Images via Disney Channel/Disney+ & MEGA/WENN]