Pete Davidson Money Problems?! Comic Worried About Finances As He's About To Become A Dad: REPORT

Pete Davidson is SO excited to become a dad — but he’s got some financial concerns ahead of Elsie Hewitt giving birth.

Listen, we get it. Having a child is no small expense, even for a celebrity. Heck, especially not for a celebrity! When you’re in the public eye, you’ve got to worry about a lot more as far as safety and privacy goes for your little ones. And according to a source for The US Sun, Pete is getting a bit nervous as his girlfriend progresses in her pregnancy. Apparently his financial situation isn’t as great as you might imagine…

According to the source, the soon-to-be dad’s wallet isn’t as deep as it once was back in his Saturday Night Live days:

“He’s blown through a ton of money, and it isn’t coming in like it used to. He has a ton of homes at this point, and he never was able to sell the luxury Staten Island condo he first put on the market back in 2022.”

The super luxe condo was bought by Pete for $1.2 million back in 2020, but since then he’s put it on the market and taken it off multiple times. Even with dropping the price below his original purchase price, there’s been no bites! He re-listed it again at the beginning of 2025 for only $1.07 million, but still… Nada. He took it off the market again last month.

Related: Why Pete Feels ‘So Guilty And Horrible’ About Elsie’s Pregnancy!

Something else that’s taken up a lot of his funds, per the source, is the house he bought back in 2017 for his momma Amy Waters Davidson:

“Pete has spent a lot of money on that place, renovating it over the years and making it perfect, and it’s been a big drain.”

Along with this, The King of Staten Island star has two more properties to upkeep, one home in upstate New York, as well as a rental in Brooklyn. Not to mention his and Colin Jost‘s Staten Island Ferry restaurant (that cost them MEGA $$$), as well as all those private jet flights…

But despite these claims, another source is calling BS — saying everything is A-OK. Even with his financial woes, his career is doing great right now, per the insider:

“Thankfully, the truth is that this is one of the busiest times of his career between films, endorsements and international stand up. There are a lot of folks who want to be in the Pete Davidson business.”

He is making a lot of content. Maybe that’s why? Because he’s so worried??

Kids truly do change everything! So we wouldn’t be surprised. We’re wishing the best for Pete and Elsie as they prepare to welcome their little one.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Elsie Hewitt/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]