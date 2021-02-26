Real Housewives All Stars Is Happening Y'all! Deetz HERE!

Housewives, assemble!

Whether it’s New York, Beverly Hills, Orange County, or anywhere in between, we all have a favorite Real Housewives city — but what if we didn’t have to choose? What if we could watch the likes of Luann de Lesseps getting into drama with Kyle Richards?

Such a concept is not Real Housewives fan-fiction anymore! According to multiple reports, Bravo is gearing up for Real Housewives All Stars, a special/limited series for NBC’s streaming platform Peacock that will feature women from multiple spin offs of the hit franchise. Yes, really!

The news was first reported by theJasmineBRAND, which claimed the show would see eight to ten Housewives — potentially both past and present — going on a trip and staying in a home together at a tropical (obviously) location. An ET source confirmed the series has been in the works for a while, with Bravo bosses taking it more seriously when Peacock came to play.

That insider told the outlet some women were contacted in late 2019 and early 2020 to see how they would react to the idea. The source added:

“The trips are always the most memorable part of any season of Housewives, so it makes total sense they’d want to do this. If the women want to do it is another question.”

Hmm… we think it’s safe to say the ladies will be up for it!

The source reiterated that the idea is to turn the week(s)-long getaway into a limited series, but it could be repeated with new Housewives in new locations if it takes off.

The news comes a week after Bravo confirmed that The Real Housewives of Miami is currently in development and interviews for potential castmates were already underway. Moreover, a separate source told ET that fan favorite Larsa Pippen, who appeared on the first season of Miami, “has been offered a role on The Real Housewives of Miami and is considering it.”

As for All Stars, it’s not clear who will be participating in the special. The franchise has been set in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Potomac, Beverly Hills, New York City, New Jersey, Dallas, Miami, and Orange County. Maybe they’ll all go down to Nashville, TN! Could you imagine the Beverly Hills and New York wives there?? LOLz!

What do U think of this idea, Perezcious readers? Fun or too forced?? Sound off (below) and share YOUR dream cast for Housewives All Stars!

